Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

IDYA stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.58. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

