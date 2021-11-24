Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of PC Connection worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXN opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

