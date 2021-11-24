Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Oppenheimer worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPY opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $675.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

