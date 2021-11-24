Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,551 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $327.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

