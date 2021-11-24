Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $436.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Christopher Couch purchased 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

