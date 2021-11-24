NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.21

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as high as C$7.01. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 734,077 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1825858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

