Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 1,041,573 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VST opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

