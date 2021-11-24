Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. Observer has a total market cap of $34.37 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00246135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.