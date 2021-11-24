Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

OBCI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.