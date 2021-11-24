Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,956,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

