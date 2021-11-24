Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $277,642.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.47 million and $277,642.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00244108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00087492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

