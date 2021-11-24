Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.