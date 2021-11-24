One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair Sells 3,325 Shares

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Justin Clair sold 200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $6,400.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Justin Clair sold 239 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $7,652.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Justin Clair sold 71 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,272.00.

NYSE:OLP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLP. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Aegis raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

