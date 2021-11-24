Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Open Text worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

