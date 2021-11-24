Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Down 3.7%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 2,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 82,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
OPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $745,185. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,343,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
