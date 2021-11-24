Oppenheimer Weighs in on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $508.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

