OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $266,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,029.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,076 shares of company stock worth $11,814,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.