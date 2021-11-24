Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 92,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 72.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 0.90. Orgenesis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 76.79% and a negative net margin of 112.03%.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

