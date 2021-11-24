Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $240.22 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $240.22 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.51 or 0.00013367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00248598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,638,050.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00086341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,995,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

