Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $312,447.24 and approximately $158,175.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00088822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.70 or 0.07538439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.08 or 1.00148345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.