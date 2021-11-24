Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

