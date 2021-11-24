Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

