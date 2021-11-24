P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.23 and last traded at $71.23. Approximately 926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15.

About P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

