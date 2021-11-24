Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 11,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.68. The stock had a trading volume of 82,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,522. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $281.64 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.47 and its 200 day moving average is $259.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.