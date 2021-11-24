PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

PAGS stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

