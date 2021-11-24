Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $620.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $546.62 and last traded at $546.62, with a volume of 66212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $530.34.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

