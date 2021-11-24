Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paragon 28 updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

