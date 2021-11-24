Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $19.11 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 251.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 52.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 26.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 34.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 259,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,726 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.