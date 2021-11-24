Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $21.51 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,913 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

