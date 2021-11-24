Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 22,568 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $190.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

