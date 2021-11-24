Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 310,523 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,523 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.