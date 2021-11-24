Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Paramount Group worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

