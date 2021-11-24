Patrick Foley Sells 5,875 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CFO Patrick Foley sold 5,875 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Patrick Foley sold 5,875 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,983.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Boxlight Co. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.52.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

