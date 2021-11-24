Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NET opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.78 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

