Paul G. Smith Acquires 665 Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Paul G. Smith purchased 665 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at C$521,577.90.

On Thursday, November 18th, Paul G. Smith bought 800 shares of Park Lawn stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,416.00.

PLC stock opened at C$40.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.41. Park Lawn Co. has a 12-month low of C$27.15 and a 12-month high of C$42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLC. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

