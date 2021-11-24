Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $275.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $220.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

PAYC stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.30. 291,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.21.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

