PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 286.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

