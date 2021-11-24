PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

