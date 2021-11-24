PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.