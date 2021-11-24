Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $25.68

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.85. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 2,521 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $879.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Perion Network by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Perion Network by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

