Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

