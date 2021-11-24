Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $54,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

