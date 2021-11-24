Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

