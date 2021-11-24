Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 184 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE WEC opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

