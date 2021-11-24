Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 198 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $192.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average of $175.98. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.