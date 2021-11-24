Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 421 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

