Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 427 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $172.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.