Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 953 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

