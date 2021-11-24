Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 17,098.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,270 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.