Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Plans GBX 4.30 Dividend

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PETS stock opened at GBX 479.32 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 486.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on PETS shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

